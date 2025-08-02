Rs 2,200-cr push for Varanasi: PM Modi unveils projects to boost infra, tourism, education and health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth around Rs 2,200 crore in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

On his 51st visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, PM Modi inaugurated the widening and strengthening of the Varanasi-Bhadohi road and Chhitauni-Shool Tankeshwar road, as well as the Railway Overbridge at Hardattpur, to ease congestion on the Mohan Sarai-Adalpura Road. He laid the foundation stone for comprehensive road widening and strengthening across multiple rural and urban corridors, including Dalmandi, Lahartara-Kotwa, Gangapur, Babatpur, among others and Railway Overbridges at Level Crossing 22C and Khalispur Yard.

Strengthening the power infrastructure in the region, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of various works under the Smart Distribution Project and the undergrounding of electrical infrastructure worth over Rs 880 crore.

In a major boost to tourism, the Prime Minister inaugurated the redevelopment of eight riverfront Kuccha Ghats, development works at Kalika Dham, beautification of the pond and ghat at Rangildas Kutiya, Shivpur, and the restoration and water purification of Durgakund. He laid the foundation stone for restoration work at Kardameshwar Mahadev Temple, development of Karkhiyaon, the birthplace of several freedom fighters, City Facility Centres at Sarnath, Rishi Mandvi, and Ramnagar Zones, redevelopment of Munshi Premchand's ancestral house in Lamahi and upgrade of the museum, among others.

He also laid the foundation stone for the development of an Urban Miyawaki Forest at Kanchanpur and the redevelopment and beautification of Shaheed Udyan and 21 other parks.

In addition to preserving culturally significant water bodies, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for water purification and maintenance works at various kunds, including Ramkund, Mandakini, Shankuldhara and others, along with the installation of four floating pujan platforms. To ensure access to potable water in rural areas, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate 47 Rural Drinking Water Schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Furthering his vision of quality education for all, the Prime Minister inaugurated the the project to upgrade 53 school buildings within the municipal boundary. He also laid the foundation stone for several educational projects, including the construction of a new district library and rejuvenation of Government High Schools at Jakhini, Lalpur, among others.

In a major boost to health infrastructure, the Prime Minister inaugurated advanced medical equipment installations, including robotic surgery and CT scan facilities, at Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Centre and Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital. He also laid the foundation stone of a Homoeopathic College and Hospital. Further, he will inaugurate an Animal Birth Control Centre and an associated Dog Care Centre.

We work tirelessly for the welfare of farmers: PM

He said, "Our government is working tirelessly for the welfare of farmers. The earlier governments did not even fulfil one scheme they had promised. BJP government delivers what it promises. PM Kisan Samman Nidhi has become an example of the strong will and intentions of the government... The anti-development governments like SP and Congress would spread rumours and mislead people in all ways possible... This is very unfortunate for the country that a hopeless opposition is living with these false hopes. All they can do is lie to the farmers and mislead them... PM Kisan Samman Nidhi has been ongoing without a break since its inception. So far, Rs 3.75 lakh crore have been credited into he accounts of beneficiary farmers... Farmers of Kashi alone have received Rs 900 crores.."