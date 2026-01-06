DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Uttar Pradesh / Rs 24-crore hawala, GST fraud racket busted in Bareilly, 2 held

Rs 24-crore hawala, GST fraud racket busted in Bareilly, 2 held

Police say, the accused targeted small traders and daily wage workers

article_Author
PTI
Bareilly, Updated At : 01:17 PM Jan 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district have uncovered a suspected hawala and GST fraud network involving illegal financial transactions worth around Rs 24 crore, with the arrest of two men who allegedly used fake firms and so-called "mule accounts" to move money, officials said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The racket surfaced after a small zari (embroidery) artisan received an income tax notice of nearly Rs 1.5 crores for transactions he was unaware of, Bareilly Superintendent of Police (South) Anshika Verma said on Monday.

Advertisement

According to police, the accused targeted small traders and daily wage workers, offering to help them expand their businesses or enter export markets.

Advertisement

They allegedly obtained identity documents such as Aadhaar and PAN cards, opened bank accounts in their names and floated shell companies, which were then used for large-scale unauthorised transactions, the police said.

Verma said investigations revealed that a fake firm Satya Sahab Traders was created in the name of the artisan and bank accounts were opened in private and public sector banks.

Advertisement

"About Rs 24 crore in suspicious transactions were routed through this firm within a year," she said.

Police also found that several other firms, including Mahavir Trading Company, Mahakal Traders and Sumit Traders, existed only on paper and were used to generate fake bills and invoices to evade GST.

"At first glance it appears to be a GST fraud, but the movement of funds suggests the possible involvement of a hawala network" the SP said, adding that a man from neighbouring Shahjahanpur district is also under investigation.

The two accused, identified as Shahid Ahmed (38) and Amit Gupta (38) were arrested from the Bhuta area of Bareilly. Several mobile phones and cash were recovered from their possession, the police said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other laws, and further investigation is underway to identify additional beneficiaries and links in the network, they added.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts