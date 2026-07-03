RSS breaks silence, condemns Ram Mandir theft, urges Hindus to be patient

Breaking silence on the ongoing Ram Mandir donation row, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Friday described the theft as exceptional and highly condemnable, demanding that all guilty be brought to justice and the purity of the Ram temple be maintained.

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In its first official statement on the issue, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said the incident had wounded the entire society and hurt everyone, even as he appealed to Hindus to stay united and patient and foil anti-Sanatan narratives.

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"The magnificent temple built on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi has become a center of reverence, faith, and devotion for the entire Hindu society due to the struggles of generations and the dedication, sacrifice, and martyrdom of crores of Ram devotees. The unfortunate incident of theft from the donation boxes placed in the Shri Ram Lalla Temple in Ayodhya has wounded the sentiments and reverence of the entire society and Ram devotees, and we are all hurt by this event," Hosabale said.

He said that at the earnest request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a Special Investigation Team and initiated legal proceedings based on its recommendations.

"It is essential to ensure that whoever is found guilty in the investigation receives strict punishment. The Trust can naturally expect from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, along with the entire Hindu society, that this highly condemnable incident be treated as exceptional and that effective steps be taken with utmost seriousness to address all deficiencies in the arrangements and operations, so that the faith and reverence of crores of Ram devotees in the Ayodhya temple remains unbroken and unwavering. The current confusion and uncertainty must end," the RSS second in command admonished.

He said the RSS's expectation is that all necessary initiatives will be taken by the temple management and the special investigation team constituted by the administration.

"We are confident that through proper financial management, seamless operations with innocent transparent systems, and an atmosphere imbued with purity, sanctity, and profound religiosity, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will continue to strengthen the faith and trust of Hindu society," Hosabale added.

The top Sangh functionary also said that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh appeals to the entire Hindu society to demonstrate necessary patience and restraint in this difficult moment and to foil the conspiracies of anti-Hindu, anti-national forces who seek to exploit this unfortunate incident to malign Hindu dharma and society.