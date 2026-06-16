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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Sanitation worker shot dead by son for not earning enough money in Prayagraj

Sanitation worker shot dead by son for not earning enough money in Prayagraj

Manjhanpur Circle Officer Shivank Singh said a family dispute over money has emerged as the prime motive behind the killing

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PTI
Kaushambi (UP), Updated At : 01:01 PM Jun 16, 2026 IST
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A 22-year-old man allegedly shot dead his father in Nara village here for not giving the family enough money, police said on Tuesday.

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The deceased, 48-year-old Ramnaresh Kori, was rushed to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj in a critical state but succumbed, they said.

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According to the police, on Monday, Kori, a sanitation worker at the collectorate office, was on his way to work in Manjhanpur on a motorcycle with his son, Rahul.

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When the two were near BP Public School in Manjhanpur town, Rahul asked him to stop the motorcycle, and as he did, he fired two gunshots in his father's chest with a country-made pistol and fled, the police said.

Kori succumbed to the wounds at the hospital the same evening.

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Manjhanpur Circle Officer Shivank Singh said a family dispute over money has emerged as the prime motive behind the killing.

It is alleged that Kori was not providing adequate financial support towards his children's education and household expenses.

The CO said Kori lived with his elder brother Rakesh in Manjhanpur, while his wife Sudha Devi and sons, Rahul, Arun, and Ankit, and daughter Bittan Devi lived separately in the village.

An FIR was filed in the matter at the complaint of Rakesh, he said.

Three teams have been formed to arrest Rahul, Singh said.

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