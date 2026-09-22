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Home / Uttar Pradesh / School manager booked for beating 11-year-old student in UP's Mau

School manager booked for beating 11-year-old student in UP's Mau

College manager Sunil, however, denied the allegations and claimed that the student had fainted several times earlier in the school

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PTI
Mau (UP), Updated At : 06:52 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Sarai Lakhansi, Station House Officer (SHO) Rakesh Kumar Rai, said police registered an FIR on Monday night. Representative pic
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Police have registered an FIR against the manager of Mata Kamla Devi Inter College after receiving a complaint that he allegedly beat an 11-year-old Class 6 student, causing bleeding from the mouth, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the complainant Radhika Devi, her granddaughter Anshika Kumari went to the school on September 18. Around 11 am, the school informed the family that the student's health had deteriorated, after which her uncle, Pramod Ram, rushed to the college.

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Devi alleged that Anshika was crying and bleeding from her mouth. She was also losing consciousness due to the injuries, she said. The family is a resident of Salahabad in the Sarai Lakhansi police station area.

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The family later spoke to some students who allegedly told them that the college manager, Sunil Rai, had beaten Anshika following an issue. The complainant said the family took the girl to the district hospital.

Devi alleged that when the family approached the manager, he used caste-related abusive words and threatened them.

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Sarai Lakhansi, Station House Officer (SHO) Rakesh Kumar Rai, said police registered an FIR on Monday night and that further investigation and action are underway.

College manager Sunil, however, denied the allegations and claimed that the student had fainted several times earlier in the school. On September 18, after she suffered another seizure, the school called her family, and sent her home. He alleged that one of the girl's relatives falsely implicated him in the case.

Sunil said the student was undergoing treatment in Azamgarh.

The FIR was registered under BNS Sections 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

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