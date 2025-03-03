‘Selfish and arrogant’: BSP chief Mayawati expels nephew Akash Anand from party

A day after removing her nephew Akash Anand from all key posts, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday said she has expelled him from the party “in the interest and movement” of the party.

Mayawati said that Akash’s response to her action against him on Sunday was “selfish and arrogant”.

In a BSP meeting on Sunday, Akash was relieved from all responsibilities as he was under the continuous influence of his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth, more than the interest of the party, for which he should “repent and show his maturity”, she said.

“But on the contrary, the lengthy response given by Shri Akash is not a sign of his remorse and political maturity, but is mostly selfish, arrogant and non-missionary under the influence of his father-in-law,” Mayawati said in a post on X in Hindi.

“Therefore, in the interest of the self-respect and self-esteem of the movement of the most revered Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and following the tradition of discipline of Manaywar Shri Kanshiram ji, Shri Akash Anand, like his father-in-law, is expelled from the party in the interest of the party and the movement,” Mayawati said.

The former chief minister had sacked Akash last year only to later reinstate him and appoint him her political successor.

On Sunday, the BSP supremo removed Akash from all party posts and appointed his father Anand Kumar and Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam as national coordinators of the party in his place. She also said that she would not name a successor in her lifetime.

Responding to the Mayawati’s announcement removing him from key party posts, Akash on Monday said he respects every decision of the party chief and regards them as “patthar ki lakeer” (carved in stone).

In a post on X in Hindi, Akash said, “I am a cadre of Mayawati ji and under her leadership I have learnt unforgettable lessons of sacrifice, loyalty and dedication, all these are not just an idea for me, but the purpose of my life.”

“Every decision of Behan ji (Mayawati) is like a ‘patthar ki lakeer’ for me. I respect and stand by every decision taken by her. The decision left me emotional, but it is a big challenge now, the test is difficult and there’s a long battle ahead,” he said.

Calling himself a true worker of the Bahujan movement, Akash said patience and determination are the true companions of an individual in such difficult times.

“I will continue to work with full devotion for the party and the mission and fight for the rights of my society till my last breath,” he said.

Hitting out at his political rivals, he said, “Some people from the rival party are thinking that my political career is over... They should understand that the Bahujan movement is not a career, but a fight for self-respect and self-esteem of crores of Dalits, exploited, deprived and poor people.”

“This is an idea, a movement, which cannot be suppressed. Lakhs of Akash Anands are always ready to keep this torch burning and sacrifice everything for it,” he added.

While removing Akash from key posts, Mayawati on Sunday said the party is supreme and relations can come later.

She had also hit out at his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth, accusing him of trying to weaken the BSP by dividing it into two groups. Mayawati last month expelled Siddharth from the BSP on charges of factionalism and anti-party activities. PTI