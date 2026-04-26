Severe heatwave grips Uttar Pradesh; rainfall likely from April 28

A severe heatwave prevailed across large parts of Uttar Pradesh, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of persistent hot conditions till April 27 and forecasting thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds from April 28 onwards.

Advertisement

According to the weather department, heatwave conditions were reported at several places across both western and eastern parts of the state on Sunday, with warm night conditions also expected at isolated locations. The intensity of the heatwave is likely to continue on Monday, though it will be limited to isolated areas.

Advertisement

Districts, including Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau and Ballia in eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Jhansi and surrounding regions in western parts are expected to experience heatwave conditions during this period.

Advertisement

The MeT department has also warned of warm night conditions in several districts, particularly in western Uttar Pradesh, including Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh and Agra, among others.

Meanwhile, Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26.8 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said on Sunday.

Advertisement

Banda was the hottest place in the state, where mercury touched 46.6 degrees Celsius (4.4 degrees above normal), followed by Prayagraj, which recorded a high of 45.7 degrees Celsius (4.8 degrees above normal).

Other places in the state where the mercury breached the 44-degree mark are: Fursatganj (in Amethi district) - 44.7 degrees Celsius, Hamirpur - 44.2 degrees Celsius and Kanpur - 44.1 degrees Celsius. Jhansi and Varanasi recorded a high of 44 degrees Celsius each.

A heatwave is very likely over the area. The forecast states that rains and thundershowers are very likely at isolated places in western Uttar Pradesh, and the weather is most likely to remain dry over eastern Uttar Pradesh. A Heatwave is very likely at isolated places during daytime in the state, the meteorological department said on Sunday.

From April 28 onwards, a change in weather is expected under the influence of a western disturbance, bringing thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places across the state. The wind speed may increase to 40-50 kmph on April 29, officials said.

Thunderstorm activity is likely to continue till at least May 2, covering both eastern and western regions, including districts such as Gorakhpur, Deoria, Basti, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly and Moradabad.

Meanwhile, Banda recorded a scorching 47.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday, making it the hottest place in the state and the country for the day.

Prayagraj and Varanasi were among the fourth and fifth-hottest cities in India, respectively.

Officials said the ongoing heatwave has intensified due to hot westerly winds in the lower atmosphere and the influence of an anti-cyclonic circulation over interior Maharashtra. The conditions are expected to persist with little change over the next two days.

However, a gradual relief is likely from April 28 as rainfall activity increases, leading to a drop in maximum temperatures by 3-5 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave conditions are expected to abate thereafter.

The MeT department has advised people to take precautions against extreme heat and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during peak hours.