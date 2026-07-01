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Home / Uttar Pradesh / SIT probing Ram temple donation matter granted 15-day extension

SIT probing Ram temple donation matter granted 15-day extension

Three-member SIT was constituted on June 13 to probe allegations and was initially given 15 days

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PTI
Lucknow, Updated At : 01:57 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Police officials conduct a search operation at the residence of a relative of Ramashankar alias Tinnu Yadav, accused in connection with the embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple, in Ayodhya. PTI file
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The Uttar Pradesh government has given a 15-day extension to the Special Investigation Team probing allegations of embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, officials said on Wednesday.

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The tenure of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been extended to probe the matter deeply and widen the scope of the probe, they said.

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The three-member SIT was constituted on June 13 to probe the allegations and was initially given 15 days.

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Following the submission of the preliminary SIT report on June 23, an FIR was registered on June 25 and eight accused -- Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav -- were arrested.

The SIT comprises Vijay Vishwas Pant, IAS, Divisional Commissioner, Lucknow; Kiran S, IPS, Inspector General of Police; and Neel Ratan, Special Secretary, Finance Department.

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