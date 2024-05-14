6 dead as car hits truck in UP's Meerut

PTI

Hapur, May 14

Six people died and another was injured when their car collided with a truck here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday night near Brajghat toll plaza, when the driver lost control over the car and it hit the truck,they said.

The injured has been referred to a hospital in Meerut.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma said the accident took place at around 12.30 am. The identity of the victims is being ascertained, he added.