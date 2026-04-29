Six people were killed, and five others were injured on Wednesday after their SUV collided with three trucks here, police said.

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The accident occurred around 11 am near Kiratpur village on the Sumerpur-Bhagwant Nagar road, as a family from Pathai village in the Maurawan police station area was returning home from the Chandrika Devi Temple in Buxar after performing the mundan (head-shaving) ceremony of their three-year-old child, they said.

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Circle Officer (CO) of Bighapur Madhupnath Mishra said that the SUV, approaching from Buxar, was attempting to overtake a truck, but collided head-on with another truck coming from the opposite direction.

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Subsequently, a third truck approaching from behind also rammed into the SUV, causing both vehicles to plunge into a roadside ditch.

The impact was so severe that one of the trucks overturned onto the SUV, trapping the occupants inside.

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With the assistance of the police and residents, relief and rescue operations were launched to bring out the people trapped inside the Bolero.

Three women died on the spot, while the SUV driver and two other passengers succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

The five injured passengers are currently undergoing treatment, police said.

According to eyewitnesses, a significant effort was required to pull the occupants from the mangled vehicle.

The police have sent the bodies for a post-mortem and are investigating the matter.

The deceased have been identified as Vitan (50), Geeta (35), Jyoti (27), driver Ramdhani Yadav (35), Sunita Singh (35) and Archana Bajpai (50), police added.