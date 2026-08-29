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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Slap after slap, teacher's assault on Class 10 student caught on camera at PM Shri school in Meerut

Slap after slap, teacher's assault on Class 10 student caught on camera at PM Shri school in Meerut

The boy's father said his son told him about the incident after returning home

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PTI
Meerut (UP), Updated At : 03:17 PM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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The teacher entered the classroom and allegedly started beating the boy at PM Shri Government Inter College in the Hastinapur area. Video grab: X/@gharkekalesh
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A Class X student was allegedly beaten by a teacher at PM Shri Government Inter College in the Hastinapur area of Meerut district, the police said on Saturday. A video purportedly showing the incident has surfaced on social media, in which the teacher is seen repeatedly slapping the student.

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According to the student's family, the incident took place around noon on Thursday when the teacher entered the classroom and allegedly started beating the boy over an issue. The family alleged that the student lowered his head to avoid being hit, but the teacher continued to beat him and also threatened to have his name struck off the college rolls.

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The boy's father, Ramesh, said his son told him about the incident after returning home. He then took the student to the college and complained to Principal Amit Kumar. A complaint was subsequently submitted at the Hastinapur police station, seeking action.

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Mawana Circle Officer Pankaj Lavania told PTI that the student's family had lodged a complaint regarding the incident. "Both sides have reached a compromise, and no further action has been taken for now," he said.

The incident has drawn attention after the purported video of the student's beating circulated widely on social media.

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