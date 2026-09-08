Snakebite deaths: Rights body seeks mandatory anti-snake venom availability at district hospitals

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday issued notices to all state governments and Union Territory administrations to strengthen systems for the prevention and treatment of snakebite incidents.

The measure follows a complaint submitted to rights body alleging that a youth died after being bitten by a snake due to medical negligence and a lack of emergency life-saving infrastructure at a district hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot.

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Reports claimed that despite being brought to the district health facility immediately after the snakebite on September 1, the victim was denied timely emergency care, including anti-snake venom (ASV) and ventilator or ICU support, and was instead referred to Prayagraj without adequate emergency transit support, resulting in his death en route.

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The complainant has alleged that the absence of basic life-saving medical supplies at a main district hospital violates the fundamental Right to Health and Life under Article 21 of the Constitution, officials said.

The NHRC also took note of the deaths of three tribal girl students following a snakebite at a tribal residential school hostel in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. The incident raised serious concerns regarding hostel infrastructure and the availability of basic facilities.

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The NHRC has directed the states/UTs to identify high-risk areas, compile empirical data on snakebite incidents, and ensure adequate healthcare and emergency medical infrastructure in such locations.

It further stressed the need to review infrastructure and prescribed safety standards at tribal ashram shalas and other residential hostels, particularly those located in remote and forested areas.

The rights body noted that such facilities must have adequate beds and cots, sufficient wardens and staff, safe sleeping arrangements, secure campuses and immediate access to emergency medical assistance for children residing there.

Meanwhile, the complainant also sought the Commission's intervention to order an impartial inquiry against doctors and administrators responsible for it, and to direct the state government to ensure "mandatory ASV availability" and emergency support across all district hospitals, and grant fair monetary compensation to the victim's family.

The rights panel directed that the allegations leveled in the complaint be inquired into and an action taken report submitted within two weeks.

"A Bench of the NHRC, presided over by its member Priyank Kanoongo, has taken cognizance of it under section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993. The registry is directed to issue a notice to all the chief secretaries of all states/UTs, detailed steps taken to ensure the mandatory availability of anti-snake venom (ASV) in all remote and snakebite-prone areas," the Commission said in a statement.