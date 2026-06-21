DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Uttar Pradesh / Some NEET aspirants miss exam due to wrong location displayed on Google Maps in UP's Moradabad

Some NEET aspirants miss exam due to wrong location displayed on Google Maps in UP's Moradabad

Parents said hardworking candidates should not have to suffer because of technical glitches

article_Author
PTI
Moradabad (UP), Updated At : 09:56 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock
Advertisement

A wrong location displayed on Google Maps caused difficulties for some NEET aspirants in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Sunday as they could not reach their examination centres on time and missed the medical entrance test.

Advertisement

Faizan Ali, a resident of Sambhal, said he relied on Google Maps to locate his examination centre. According to him, the navigation service showed an incorrect location for RN Inter College, leading him to the wrong venue. As he arrived at the actual centre after the stipulated reporting time, he was denied entry to the examination hall.

Advertisement

Faizan's father, Ikram, said his son had been preparing for the NEET examination for a long time and the family had high hopes of his performance. He expressed concern that the alleged error could cost the student an entire academic year and demanded appropriate action by the authorities concerned.

Advertisement

Another candidate, Sarthak, also reportedly failed to reach his examination centre on time after being misled by an incorrect location on Google Maps. He, too, was denied entry after the reporting time had passed.

After learning about the issue, administrative officials spoke with the affected students and their families.

Advertisement

Students and parents said hardworking candidates should not have to suffer because of technical glitches. They urged authorities to find a suitable solution to ensure that such incidents do not adversely affect students' futures.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts