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Home / Uttar Pradesh / SP MLA Indrajeet Saroj booked on BJP leader’s complaint in Kaushambi

SP MLA Indrajeet Saroj booked on BJP leader’s complaint in Kaushambi

SP Prajapat said the complaint was filed by BJP leader Virendra Saroj, who is also chairman of Manjhanpur Nagar Palika Parishad

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PTI
 Kaushambi (UP), Updated At : 01:51 PM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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According to the complaint, the BJP leader was travelling to Prayagraj in his private vehicle around 5 pm on Friday when his vehicle was allegedly surrounded by the Manjhanpur MLA and his supporters near Myohar village under the Karari police station area. Representative image: iStock
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An FIR was registered against Samajwadi Party MLA Indrajeet Saroj and hundreds of unidentified supporters on a complaint lodged by a BJP leader in Kaushambi district, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Satyanarayan Prajapat said the complaint was filed by BJP leader Virendra Saroj, who is also chairman of the Manjhanpur Nagar Palika Parishad, late on Saturday night, alleging that the SP leader’s supporters attempted to attack him.

According to the complaint, the BJP leader was travelling to Prayagraj in his private vehicle around 5 pm on Friday when his vehicle was allegedly surrounded by the Manjhanpur MLA and his supporters near Myohar village under the Karari police station area.

Virendra Saroj alleged that MLA Indrajeet Saroj and his supporters, including Vedpal, Shadab and Shivpujan Yadav, raised anti-BJP slogans, used abusive language and attempted to attack him with the intention of killing him.

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The complainant also stated that his official security guard was accompanying him at the time of the incident.

The SP said an FIR was registered at Karari police station under Sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others, 191(2) (rioting), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) and 126(2) (wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police are investigating the matter and further legal action will be taken based on the findings, he added.

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