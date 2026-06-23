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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Spoke to her on Monday morning: Kolkata woman recalls last call with daughter killed in Lucknow fire

Spoke to her on Monday morning: Kolkata woman recalls last call with daughter killed in Lucknow fire

Family members rushed to Lucknow after being informed of the fire and later identified her at the mortuary

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PTI
Lucknow, Updated At : 02:30 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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30-year-old Anamika Samanta, who had been working in Lucknow for the past three years, was among 15 killed in the devastating fire. Image credit/PTI File.
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For the Samanta family of Kolkata, Monday began like any other day with a routine phone call between a mother and daughter. By evening, that daily ritual had ended forever.

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30-year-old Anamika Samanta, who had been working in Lucknow for the past three years, was among 15 killed in the devastating fire at a commercial space in the Aliganj area of the city on Monday.

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Her mother, Sulekha, struggled to hold back tears as she recalled their last conversation. "She spoke to me on Monday morning. We talked every day. I never imagined that would be our last conversation," she said.

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The family, comprising her father Vishwanath, mother, brother Akash and uncle Palash Kar, rushed to Lucknow after being informed about the tragedy by Kolkata police. They reached the city on Tuesday, hoping against hope for a miracle.

Instead, they were confronted with a heartbreaking reality at the mortuary. "Only her face was visible. We were able to identify her through that. The rest of her body was burnt," a family member said, describing the ordeal of identifying Anamika's remains.

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The loss has been particularly difficult for the family as they had recently spent time together. Just weeks ago, the family had travelled to Manali for a short vacation, creating memories that now serve as painful reminders of happier times.

Relatives described Anamika as a caring daughter who remained closely connected to her family despite living hundreds of kilometres away for work. Her daily calls home had become a cherished routine for her mother, and the family was preparing for her marriage.

The massive fire broke out on Monday afternoon in the three-floor commercial building housing an animation centre, killing at least 15 people, mostly students. Several others sustained burn injuries and are undergoing treatment at King George's Medical University (KGMU).

The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the tragedy to ascertain the cause of the fire and examine whether there were any lapses in safety measures. Senior officials have said those found responsible would face strict action.

As formalities are completed in Lucknow, the family is preparing to take her mortal remains back to West Bengal. Her last rites will be performed at their ancestral village of Garhbalia in Howrah district, where relatives and villagers are awaiting her final journey home.

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