Home / Uttar Pradesh / 'Strengthening party key focus,' says UP BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary

‘Strengthening party key focus,’ says UP BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary

Chaudhary urges party cadres to prioritise booth-level duties related to SIR

PTI
Lucknow, Updated At : 07:52 PM Dec 14, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (right), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (left) with newly elected BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary (centre) during the 'Sangathan Parv' event, in Lucknow on Sunday, December 14, 2025. PTI
Newly elected Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary on Sunday said strengthening the party would be his core focus and asked cadres to give top priority to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls underway in the state.

Chaudhary urged party cadres to prioritise booth-level duties related to the SIR to ensure that the names of eligible voters were not deleted from the voter list.

“I would like to request you all to leave important work aside and focus on the SIR in the coming days. We need to go to the booth to ensure that the name of our voters is not cut,” he said.

Speaking to reporters earlier, Chaudhary said action against infiltrators was necessary. “No one could accept infiltrators.”

Addressing a function after being declared the state BJP chief here, Chaudhary said the responsibility entrusted to him was the most serious and challenging assignment of his political career.

“I have been a seven-time MP from Maharajganj and have served as a Union minister several times, but the responsibility of state BJP president is the most significant I have received so far,” he said.

He said it was the BJP’s “internal democracy”, as against “dynastic politics”, that made it possible for an ordinary worker to rise to positions of responsibility.

Chaudhary said the party workers were paramount to him. “For me, party workers are supreme. I will stand with you, listen to your concerns and make every effort to find solutions.”

He added, “I do not want to rule, but to play a role, that of a coordinator, a problem-solver and a leader who takes everyone along.”

Chaudhary, who was elected unopposed as the Uttar Pradesh BJP president on Sunday, listed as his core principles: Organisation, communication, dialogue, and coordination.

“It is my responsibility to ensure coordination between the organisation and the government, and to convey your concerns, ideas, and problems to the government,” he said.

