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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Sub-inspector found dead in car in Lucknow; probe ordered

Sub-inspector found dead in car in Lucknow; probe ordered

Sub-Inspector Ajay Kumar, a 2020-batch officer posted at the Sarvodaya Nagar police outpost under Ghazipur police station, had been out of contact since Thursday afternoon, according to the Lucknow Police

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PTI
Lucknow, Updated At : 07:07 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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A sub-inspector posted at a police outpost in Lucknow was found unconscious in a locked car on the Budheshwar-Mohan Road on Friday and was declared dead at a hospital, officials said.

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Sub-Inspector Ajay Kumar, a 2020-batch officer posted at the Sarvodaya Nagar police outpost under Ghazipur police station, had been out of contact since Thursday afternoon, according to the Lucknow Police.

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After repeated attempts by colleagues to reach him over the phone failed, his mobile phone location was traced to the Para police station area.

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A police team rushed to the spot and found Kumar lying unconscious in a locked Santro car parked by the roadside, according to a police statement.

After video-graphing the scene, police broke the vehicle's window, unlocked the door and took him out before rushing him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, it added.

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Police said no external injury marks were found on Kumar's body during the preliminary examination, though bleeding from his nose was noticed.

A forensic team was called to the spot to collect scientific evidence. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Kumar was a native of Hapur district, and his family has been informed.

Police said the exact cause of death would be ascertained based on the post-mortem report, forensic examination and other evidence. Further legal proceedings are under way.

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