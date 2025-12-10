DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Uttar Pradesh / Surgery performed while watching YouTube video leaves woman dead; quack, nephew booked

Surgery performed while watching YouTube video leaves woman dead; quack, nephew booked

The duo was allegedly running a clinic without valid authorisation

article_Author
PTI
Barabanki (UP), Updated At : 02:43 PM Dec 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only. iStock
Advertisement

A woman died after the owner of an illegal clinic and his nephew allegedly performed a surgery on her by watching a YouTube video here, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The incident took place in the Kothi police station area, where the duo was allegedly running a clinic without valid authorisation, they said.

Advertisement

According to police, Munishra Rawat, wife of Tehbahadur Rawat, was suffering from a stone-related ailment. On December 5, her husband took her to Shri Damodar Aushdhalaya in Kothi, where clinic operator Gyan Prakash Mishra allegedly told him that the pain in her abdomen was due to stones and advised an operation, estimating the cost at Rs 25,000.

Advertisement

Before the surgery, the husband deposited Rs 20,000, police said.

In his complaint, Tehbahadur alleged that Mishra, described as a ‘quack', was under the influence of alcohol and started the procedure after watching a YouTube video.

Advertisement

He alleged that Mishra, in an inebriated state, made a deep incision in his wife's abdomen, cutting several veins, following which she died the next evening on December 6.

Mishra's nephew assisted him during the procedure.

Kothi SHO Amit Singh Bhadoriya said a case has been registered against the clinic operator and his nephew for causing death by negligence, along with sections under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Efforts are on to arrest the accused duo, who are absconding, he said.

The police said the nephew, Vivek Kumar Mishra, is employed with an ayurvedic hospital in Raebareli, and the illegal clinic was allegedly operated for several years under the cover of his government job.

On Tuesday, Kothi community health centre superintendent Sanjeev Kumar sealed the clinic, they added.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts