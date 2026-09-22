A court here has sentenced a suspended BSF jawan to life imprisonment for murdering his wife, a prosecution lawyer said on Tuesday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Vijay Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Manoj Kumar after convicting him under Section 302 of the erstwhile IPC, government lawyer Ashish Kumar said.

Advertisement

According to the prosecution, Manoj Kumar murdered his wife Akanksha on April 3, 2024, in Kasimpur village by assaulting her with an iron rod. He allegedly told her family that she had died in a road accident.

Advertisement

Akanksha's father, Subhash, subsequently lodged a complaint against Manoj Kumar, his father Ajab Singh, mother Mithlesh and uncle Babu. Akanksha had married Manoj Kumar on February 6, 2017.

During the trial, Ajab Singh died, while Mithlesh and Babu were acquitted for lack of evidence, the prosecution said.

Advertisement

Manoj Kumar was later suspended from the BSF, according to the prosecution.

The court, after considering the evidence, convicted Manoj Kumar and awarded him life imprisonment, the lawyer said.