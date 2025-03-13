Techie suicide case: HC refuses to interfere with FIR lodged against wife, in-laws

In a suicide abetment case of an IT executive, the Allahabad High Court has refused to interfere with the FIR lodged against his wife and in-laws in Agra.

A Bench comprising Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Prashant Kumar passed the order on Wednesday on a writ petition filed by Nipendra Kumar Sharma, father-in-law of Manav Sharma, who committed suicide, and three others.

After perusal of the impugned FIR, the court observed, "Prima facie, it reveals commission of cognisable offence. Therefore, in view of the law laid down by the Hon'ble Supreme Court in the case of state of Haryana and others vs. Bhajan Lal and others, no case has been made out for interference with the impugned FIR."

The court said, "Therefore the writ petition is dismissed leaving it open for the petitioner to apply before the competent court for anticipatory bail as permissible under."

The FIR under BNS Section 108 was lodged on February 28 this year at the Sadar Bazar police station, accusing Manav's wife Nikita, her parents and siblings of abetting his suicide.

Counsel for petitioners -- Nipendra Sharma and three others -- submitted that they have not committed any offence and they have been implicated due to malicious intention. They are innocent and allegations levelled against them are "highly improbable and unbelievable", as such the impugned FIR is liable to be quashed.

The plea sought that the FIR be quashed and the petitioners not be arrested. However, Additional Government Advocate opposed the prayer for quashing of the FIR which discloses cognisable offence.

A manager in an IT company in Mumbai, Manav Sharma had committed suicide in Defence Colony in Agra on February 24 due to alleged harassment by his wife Nikita Sharma. They had got married in January 2024.

Narendra Kumar Sharma, father of Manav Sharma had lodged an FIR against Nikita Sharma, her father and mother and two others on February 28.