Teen falls to death from 4th floor in Ghaziabad; mother alleges stalker pushed her      

A 15-year-old girl died after falling from the fourth floor of a building at Kaushambi in Ghaziabad district, with her mother claiming that a man who had been stalking her daughter for months pushed her to death, police said.

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Police have arrested Shahnawaz alias Shanu (30) for his alleged role in the girl's death at Bhowapur village on Wednesday night, they said.

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According to ACP (Indirapuram) Suryabali Maurya, police received information around 11 pm on Wednesday that a girl sustained critical injuries after falling from the fourth floor of a building.

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Police rushed the girl to the GTB Hospital in Delhi, where she succumbed to her injuries, the ACP said.

The victim's mother, who works as a domestic help, alleged in her complaint that Shahnawaz had been stalking and harassing her daughter for long.

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On Wednesday night, the accused allegedly forced the teenager into his room and pushed her from the balcony after she resisted his advances, the officer said.

Further investigation is under way, police said.