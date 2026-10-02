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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Temple trust in Mathura to use computerised machine to test purity of metal donations

Temple trust in Mathura to use computerised machine to test purity of metal donations

The machine can test the presence of 20 different metals and will become operational from Navratri, which begins on October 11

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PTI
Mathura (UP), Updated At : 01:43 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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The temple trust has already initiated several measures to ensure transparency in the counting of donations. Pic: iStock
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The Sri Krishna Janmasthan Sewa Sansthan in Mathura will introduce an advanced computerised testing machine to determine the purity of metal donations received at the temple, as part of the measures to bring greater transparency to the donation process.

Sewa Sansthan Secretary Kapil Sharma said on Friday that the machine can test the presence of 20 different metals and will become operational from Navratri, which begins on October 11.

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"The purity test will be conducted in the presence of the devotee, who will be given a copy of the test report along with the donation receipt," Sharma said.

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The donor will have to sign the report, which will also carry the devotee's mobile phone number. A copy of the report will be preserved in the archives of the Sewa Sansthan, he said.

"The machine will not require breaking the metal and can test its purity in its original form," Sharma said.

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He said all metal donations received in hundis or donation boxes will be tested during the counting process under CCTV surveillance and in accordance with the prescribed procedure for counting donations.

The temple trust has already initiated several measures to ensure transparency in the counting of donations, Sharma said.

The counting process is carried out under the surveillance of advanced CCTV cameras capable of recording activities inside the counting room, he said.

The counting is conducted in the presence of workers, security guards and independent observers, while the CCTV recordings are preserved for six months, Sharma added.

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