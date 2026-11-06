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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Thieves steal BSF jawan's licensed pistol, jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh in Amethi

Thieves steal BSF jawan's licensed pistol, jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh in Amethi

The thieves allegedly cut through an iron grill installed on the roof to gain entry into the house and stole the valuables

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PTI
Amethi (UP), Updated At : 02:45 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Dial 112 police received information about the burglary on Friday morning and a team reached the spot to begin an investigation. Pic: iStock
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Unidentified thieves allegedly broke into the house of a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan in Amethi district and decamped with his licensed pistol, ammunition, jewellery and other valuables worth around Rs 10 lakh, police said on Friday.

The incident took place near Rajendra Nagar on the Amethi bypass when the jawan, Ramjas Yadav, who had come home on leave for Diwali, was away with his family to attend a private function in his village, officials said.

They said the thieves allegedly cut through an iron grill installed on the roof to gain entry into the house and stole the valuables.

Gauriganj Circle Officer and acting Amethi police station in-charge Akhilesh Verma said Dial 112 police received information about the burglary on Friday morning and a team reached the spot to begin an investigation.

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Forensic experts and the Special Operations Group (SOG) also inspected the scene and collected evidence, he said.

Police teams were working on the case and the culprits would be identified soon, Verma added.

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