Unidentified thieves allegedly broke into the house of a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan in Amethi district and decamped with his licensed pistol, ammunition, jewellery and other valuables worth around Rs 10 lakh, police said on Friday.

The incident took place near Rajendra Nagar on the Amethi bypass when the jawan, Ramjas Yadav, who had come home on leave for Diwali, was away with his family to attend a private function in his village, officials said.

They said the thieves allegedly cut through an iron grill installed on the roof to gain entry into the house and stole the valuables.

Gauriganj Circle Officer and acting Amethi police station in-charge Akhilesh Verma said Dial 112 police received information about the burglary on Friday morning and a team reached the spot to begin an investigation.

Advertisement

Forensic experts and the Special Operations Group (SOG) also inspected the scene and collected evidence, he said.

Police teams were working on the case and the culprits would be identified soon, Verma added.