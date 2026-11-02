DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Uttar Pradesh / Toddler raped, strangled to death by neighbour in UP's Hamirpur; villagers pelt stones at police

Toddler raped, strangled to death by neighbour in UP's Hamirpur; villagers pelt stones at police

The accused strangled the three-year-old girl to death with her own trousers

article_Author
PTI
Hamirpur (UP), Updated At : 12:40 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The toddler was playing outside her home when the 30-year-old neighbour allegedly lured her into a nearby field. Pic: iStock
Advertisement

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped and strangled to death after being lured away by a neighbour here, with angry villagers refusing to allow the body to be taken away and pelting stones at police vehicles, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Muskara police station area on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement

According to police, the toddler was playing outside her home when the 30-year-old neighbour allegedly lured her into a nearby field, where he raped her before strangling her to death with her own trousers.

Advertisement

Later, when the family began searching for the girl, the accused allegedly pretended to assist them in the search. The girl's body was discovered in the field around 8 pm.

Following the discovery, the family turned in the accused to the police.

Advertisement

Circle Officer (Rath) Rajkumar Pandey said while the police were taking the accused for questioning, he attempted to escape by firing at officers using a country-made pistol that he had concealed on his person.

In the ensuing retaliatory fire, the accused was shot in the leg. He is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

When police attempted to take away the girl's body, angry villagers allegedly created a commotion and pelted stones at police vehicles, officials said.

Six vehicles — including those belonging to the circle officer and the station house officers of Rath and Binwar police stations — were damaged, they said.

Police used minimal force to disperse the crowd and took the body into custody, officials said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts