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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Woman pilot injured as trainee aircraft crashes in UP's Kasganj

Woman pilot injured as trainee aircraft crashes in UP's Kasganj

The aircraft, which had taken off from Aligarh airport on a training sortie, crashes near the police lines in the Kasganj district headquarters area, damaging a high-tension power line before hitting the ground

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PTI
Kasganj, Updated At : 06:53 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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A woman pilot was injured on Monday as a two-seater trainee aircraft crashed into a field here, police said.

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The aircraft, which had taken off from Aligarh airport on a training sortie, crashed near the police lines in the Kasganj district headquarters area, damaging a high-tension power line before hitting the ground, they said.

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Superintendent of Police OP Singh said the aircraft was flying over the area when it suddenly began losing altitude and crashed into a nearby field.

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During the descent, it struck a high-tension electricity line, snapping the wire and causing extensive damage to the aircraft.

The injured trainee pilot, Kainaat, a resident of Maharashtra, was rushed to the district hospital. Doctors said her condition was stable.

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Police and senior administrative officials rushed to the spot along with rescue teams.

The accident site was cordoned off as a precautionary measure.

Officials from the electricity department and other agencies also reached the site to restore the damaged power line and ensure public safety.

Security arrangements in the area were tightened following the snapping of the high-tension wire.

A team from Aligarh also reached Kasganj to assist in the investigation.

Eyewitnesses said the aircraft descended rapidly before crashing into the field.

While the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, officials suspect a technical malfunction.

The administration has ordered an inquiry and informed the agencies concerned.

The exact cause of the crash would be known only after a detailed technical investigation, officials said.

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