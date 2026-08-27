Training aircraft crashes in Kanpur, instructor and trainee pilot killed

A trainee pilot and an instructor were on Thursday killed when a training aircraft crashed in Kanpur along the banks of Ganga, a senior police official said.

BREAKING: A training aircraft crashed at Kanpur's Ganga Barrage. 2 people are reportedly critically injured. Rescue teams and local police are on the scene. Details awaited.#Kanpur #AircraftCrash #GangaBarrage #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/5r4SMhI4g4 — Siddhant Anand (@JournoSiddhant) August 27, 2026 Advertisement

The Tecnam aircraft, operated by Garg Aviation, took off at around 11.30 am and crashed about 20 minutes later, killing instructor Sachin Bhatia of Gujarat and trainee pilot Abhishek Pujari of Karnataka, Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal told PTI.

आज दिनांक 27-08-2026 को थाना ग्वालटोली अन्तर्गत ग्राम नत्थापुरवा क्षेत्र के बाहरी इलाके में गर्ग एविएशन ट्रेनिंग सेंटर से लगभग 11:30 बजे टेक-ऑफ किए गए (टेकनम एयरक्राफ्ट) 4-सीटर डुअल इंजन विमान में करीब 11:50 बजे दुर्घटना होने से इंस्ट्रक्टर सचिन भाटिया (गुजरात) एवं ट्रेनी अभिषेक… pic.twitter.com/tRucA68JJu — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) August 27, 2026

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The Italian-made aircraft crashed near Nathapurwa village in the Katri area. Bhatia had around 3,000 hours of flying experience, Lal said.