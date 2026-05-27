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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Truck mows down teacher, kills 4 more while fleeing in UP's Banda 

Truck mows down teacher, kills 4 more while fleeing in UP's Banda 

The sand-laden truck first runs over a 61-year-old retired teacher, triggering a chain of events that leads to multiple deaths

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PTI
Banda, Updated At : 09:25 PM May 27, 2026 IST
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Five people were killed and five seriously injured as a truck mowed them down near Bisanda town on Wednesday, police said.

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According to the police, the sand-laden truck first ran over a 61-year-old retired teacher, triggering a chain of events that led to multiple deaths.

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Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shivraj said the incident occurred around 4.45 pm near the road leading from Lauli-Shiv village, when the truck first hit and killed retired teacher Rameshwar from Ghuri village.

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After the accident, locals began chasing the fleeing truck on motorcycles.

In panic, the driver sped towards Bisanda town and near Nathoo Talab on the Oran road, hit an oncoming e-rickshaw and overturned.

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Four e-rickshaw passengers - Mamta, 48, Rakesh, 45, Shahbaz, 12, and Naveen, 40, all residents of Kurrahi village - were killed on the spot, the officer said.

Five other people travelling in the e-rickshaw sustained serious injuries and were taken to a hospital.

The police said the truck driver fled from the spot and efforts are under way to trace him.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem.

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