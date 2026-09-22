Two Class 8 girls go missing from Ghazipur residential school

Two Class 8 students of a Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls' School in the Chhawani Line area here have gone missing, police said on Tuesday.

School official Archana Kumari lodged a complaint at the City police station after the two girls were found absent from their Hindi class, officials said.

Advertisement

According to the complaint, the students were noticed missing while a question-and-answer session was underway during their Hindi class on Monday evening.

Advertisement

School authorities searched the premises and surrounding areas and made enquiries with local residents, but could not trace the girls.

A missing-person report was subsequently lodged around 5.30 pm, following which police launched a search operation, they said.

Advertisement

Efforts were underway to trace the girls, but no breakthrough had been reported so far, police said.