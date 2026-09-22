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Home / Uttar Pradesh / Two Class 8 girls go missing from Ghazipur residential school

Two Class 8 girls go missing from Ghazipur residential school

The students were noticed missing while a question-and-answer session was underway during their Hindi class on Monday evening

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PTI
Ghazipur (UP), Updated At : 02:19 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Efforts were underway to trace the girls, but no breakthrough had been reported so far. Pic: iStock
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Two Class 8 students of a Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls' School in the Chhawani Line area here have gone missing, police said on Tuesday.

School official Archana Kumari lodged a complaint at the City police station after the two girls were found absent from their Hindi class, officials said.

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According to the complaint, the students were noticed missing while a question-and-answer session was underway during their Hindi class on Monday evening.

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School authorities searched the premises and surrounding areas and made enquiries with local residents, but could not trace the girls.

A missing-person report was subsequently lodged around 5.30 pm, following which police launched a search operation, they said.

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Efforts were underway to trace the girls, but no breakthrough had been reported so far, police said.

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