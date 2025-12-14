DT
Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary named new UP BJP chief

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary named new UP BJP chief

A seven-time Lok Sabha MP from Maharajganj constituency, Chaudhary belongs to Kurmi community, categorised under Other Backwards Classes

PTI
Lucknow, Updated At : 03:05 PM Dec 14, 2025 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, BJP leader Smriti Irani and others during the nomination filing of Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary for the post of the state BJP chief, at the party office, in Lucknow. PTI file
Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary was on Sunday named the new president of the BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit, with his election being formally announced by Union Minister Piyush Goyal here.

The announcement was made in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak.

Chaudhary filed his nomination for the post on Saturday and was the sole candidate in the fray. He submitted the papers to former Union minister and BJP state election officer Mahendra Nath Pandey and central election observer Vinod Tawde.

Adityanath, his two deputies, and Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh were present during the filing of the nomination.

Following the announcement of Pankaj Chaudhary's election to the post, outgoing state BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary handed over the party flag to his successor.

Goyal, who acted as the Central Election Officer, presented Pankaj Chaudhary with his certificate of election.

A seven-time Lok Sabha MP from the Maharajganj constituency, Chaudhary belongs to the Kurmi community, categorised under Other Backwards Classes (OBC). He is considered a close confidant of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

BJP leaders congratulated Chaudhary on his appointment and expressed confidence in the party's prospects under his leadership in the state where Assembly polls will be held in 2027.

Deputy Chief Minister Maurya said the 2027 Assembly election is the next major challenge for the party and asserted that the BJP would secure an overwhelming victory under Chaudhary's leadership. Another Deputy Chief Minister, Pathak, also congratulated Chaudhary on being elected the state BJP president.

Cabinet Minister Dara Singh Chauhan said the party would scale new heights under Chaudhary's leadership, while MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan thanked the BJP's national leadership for the decision and expressed confidence that the party would return to power in the state with a full majority in 2027.

Senior BJP leader Dinesh Pratap Singh said Chaudhary was fully capable of providing strong leadership to the party and thanked the central leadership for reposing its trust in him.

