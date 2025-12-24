UP: 3 booked after obscene video of two students inside Namo Bharat train surfaces online 

An FIR has been registered against three persons after an obscene video of two students inside the premium coach of a Namo Bharat train surfaced on social media, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the CCTV footage, recorded on November 24 during the train’s journey from Uttar Pradesh’s Duhai to Muradnagar station, purportedly showed a man and a woman in an objectionable position.

Officials said both are students of an institute in Duhai on the Delhi-Meerut Road. In the video, they were seen occupying two seats and engaging in obscene activities while nearby seats were vacant.

After the video surfaced on social media, the Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) authorities initiated action, and Chief Security Officer Dushyant Kumar lodged a complaint at the Muradnagar police station against the train operator Rishabh Kumar.

The complainant alleged that Kumar filmed the clip on his mobile phone from the CCTV footage and uploaded it on social media, tarnishing the image of the Namo Bharat service.

The train operator has since been suspended, officials added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari said the two youths seen in the video have also been named in the FIR, and legal action will be initiated against all those involved.