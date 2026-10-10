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Home / Uttar Pradesh / UP: 3 teens on bike die in road accident while on way to attend 'shraadh'

UP: 3 teens on bike die in road accident while on way to attend 'shraadh'

Two teenagers died on the spot after the collision, while the third, who was critically injured, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Veerangana Avantibai Lodhi Autonomous State Medical College

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PTI
Etah, Updated At : 05:14 PM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Footage from CCTV cameras at the accident site and surrounding areas is being examined to trace the vehicle that fled after the collision.
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Three teenagers riding a motorcycle died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on Tundla Road in the Awagarh police station area of Etah district, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the accident occurred on Friday night. Two teenagers died on the spot after the collision, while the third, who was critically injured, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Veerangana Avantibai Lodhi Autonomous State Medical College.

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The deceased have been identified as Karan Kathap (15) and Sumit Kathap (17), residents of Firozabad district, and Ashu, a resident of the Nidhauli Kalan area of Etah district. They were all cousins.

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Police sources said that the three were on their way to attend a 'shraadh' (ancestor memorial ritual). As they reached near Tishar intersection, a speeding unidentified vehicle rammed into their motorcycle.

The deceased were identified based on the motorcycle's registration number, and their families were informed. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, Awagarh police station SHO Prempal Singh said.

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Footage from CCTV cameras at the accident site and surrounding areas is being examined to trace the vehicle that fled after the collision.

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