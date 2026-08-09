UP brothers carry parents in 'kanwar' on 200-km journey from Haridwar

Two brothers from Chirchita village in the district are undertaking a nearly 200-km journey on foot back from Haridwar, carrying their parents in a ‘kanwar’, officials said on Sunday.

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The people and onlookers witnessed this unique gesture of service and respect towards their parents, calling them the ‘Shravan Kumar (a legendary figure known for his devotion to his parents) of Kalyug’.

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Sanjeev Kumar and Anil Kumar had travelled to Haridwar. The brothers collected holy water from the Ganga at Har Ki Pauri, seated their father, Vedram, and mother, Rajendra, in the two baskets of the ‘kanwar’, and began their journey back to Baghpat.

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The brothers are covering approximately 200 km by taking turns carrying the ‘kanwar’ on their shoulders. Throughout the journey, pilgrims stop to look at their ‘kanwar’ and praise the brothers’ spirit of service.

“We have not asked God for any specific boon,” the brothers said for them, serving their parents is the ultimate duty and pilgrimage. They believe that true blessings in life come from respecting and serving one’s parents.

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Conveying a message to the youth, the brothers emphasised that respecting and serving parents is essential for progress in life.