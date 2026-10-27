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Home / Uttar Pradesh / UP Cabinet okays Rs 104-cr project for cybersecurity, IIT-Kanpur to manage ops for 3 years

UP Cabinet okays Rs 104-cr project for cybersecurity, IIT-Kanpur to manage ops for 3 years

Project to provide continuous monitoring of cyber threats, incident response and technical support for state’s digital infrastructure

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PTI
Lucknow, Updated At : 03:05 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chairs a Cabinet meeting in Lucknow. File photo
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The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved a cybersecurity project worth around Rs 104 crore, including operational and maintenance costs, and designated IIT-Kanpur as the implementing agency for three years.

Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the initiative is aimed at strengthening the state's capacity to monitor and respond to cybersecurity threats affecting its digital infrastructure and applications.

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"Under the arrangement, IIT-Kanpur will be responsible for monitoring cybersecurity operations, responding to incidents, maintenance and technical support for the state's digital infrastructure and applications," Khanna told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

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"The responsibility has been entrusted to IIT Kanpur for three years. It will provide operational monitoring, incident response, maintenance and technical support during this period," he said.

The minister said the project would provide continuous monitoring of potential cyber threats and enable the authorities to respond to incidents as they arise.

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The estimated expenditure on the project, including operations and maintenance, would be around Rs 104 crore, the minister said.

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