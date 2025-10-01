UP CM Adityanath urges ULBs to strive to make India developed by 2047

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday called upon all urban local bodies to strive to build a developed India by 2047.

Advertisement

Adityanth made the remark while addressing via a video link over 13,800 elected representatives, including mayors and chairpersons of 17 municipal corporations, 200 municipal councils, and 545 town panchayats.

Advertisement

He urged every urban body to commit itself to the mission of making its city clean, modern, well-organised, and self-reliant.

Advertisement

Adityanath emphasised that every municipal body must integrate innovation into its action plans and prioritise the modernisation of civic services, while also striving to increase revenue.

He also underlined that urban development should not be confined to infrastructure alone, and must involve the evolution of every city into a model of smart services, green spaces, efficient transportation, and digital accessibility.

Advertisement

"The Panch Pran outlined by the Prime Minister during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav includes pride in our heritage, ending the mindset of slavery, honouring those who safeguard the nation, fostering unity, and fulfilling one's civic duties. If these five principles are adopted at every level of governance, no one can stop India from becoming a developed nation by 2047," he said, according to a statement.

The chief minister claimed that India witnessed a significant transformation in the past 11 years under Narendra Modi's leadership and emerged as a major global economic force.

"The perception of India in the global arena has changed. Every sector is experiencing unprecedented success," he said.

Adityanath said before he came to power in UP in 2017, no one wanted to invest in the state, but a turnaround was witnessed since his arrival.

"In 2017, no one wanted to invest in UP due to poor roads, unreliable power supply, and lack of security. Today, UP has the best infrastructure in the country with the highest expressway network, improved inter-state connectivity, and four-lane links to every district headquarters," he said.

He said six cities are now connected through metro rail, there is a first inland waterway between Varanasi and Haldia, and the country's first Rapid Rail system was in UP.

"Today, the state has received investment proposals worth Rs 45 lakh crore. Of this, projects worth Rs 15 lakh crore have already been grounded, generating employment opportunities for over 7 lakh youth," he said.

Adityanath said UP's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) stood at Rs 12.75 lakh crore eight years ago, which is now expected to rise to Rs 35-36 lakh crore by the end of this financial year. Per capita income, he said, has grown from Rs 43,000 to Rs 1.20 lakh during the same period.

He claimed that his government's One District One Product (ODOP) scheme was a success, with more than 2 crore people currently associated with it. "The state remains the same, but the outcomes are now very different." Adityanath said the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj was visited by over 66 crore people.

"Development works in all municipal bodies and urban local bodies have completely changed the image of the state," he said.

The priest-politician said 14 lakh CCTV cameras have been installed across the state.

"Today, no one can call Uttar Pradesh a 'BIMARU' state. It has become the growth engine of the nation," Adityanath said.

Outlining the Viksit UP Abhiyan, he said the road to success rests on three pillars -- economics, creativity, and vitality -- under which 12 sectors will be identified, and sector-specific vision documents prepared.

During the programme, a video on the Abhiyan was screened, and citizens were encouraged to share suggestions through QR codes and a dedicated portal.

The CM appealed to public representatives to ensure that the letter he issued regarding the Abhiyan is read out in meetings and community gatherings so that the government's message reaches every household.

He also directed that special dialogue programmes be organised by all municipal bodies, with the Urban Development and Planning Department's support.

"Every family," he said, "must be encouraged to contribute at least one suggestion, making this a historic document for future generations."

The CM set the state's economic objectives: achieving a USD 1 trillion economy within the next five years and a USD 6 trillion economy by 2047.