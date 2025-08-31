UP CM directs immediate recruitment drive to fill vacant Home Guard posts 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed the immediate commencement of fresh recruitment to fill vacant posts of Home Guards in Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement

Considering the changing needs and expanding responsibilities of the force, the chief minister emphasised amendments to the existing recruitment rules.

He also instructed the formation of a new board, with the support of the Police Recruitment and Training Board, to ensure a timely, transparent and fair enrolment process, according to an official statement.

Advertisement

Presiding over a high-level meeting on Thursday, the chief minister lauded the exemplary role of Home Guard volunteers in maintaining law and order, managing traffic and handling disaster situations, it said.

Officials informed that, at present, 71,155 Home Guards are active in the state, against a sanctioned strength of 1,18,348.

Advertisement

Over the next decade, nearly 38,000 volunteers are expected to retire, while more than 51 per cent of the current force consists of personnel aged 50 years or older.

To enhance opportunities for youth and improve the efficiency of the force, the chief minister directed reforms in eligibility and selection processes.

He suggested fixing the maximum age limit for recruitment at 30 years to infuse youthful energy into the organisation.

He also emphasised the importance of making written examinations mandatory, updating eligibility criteria and enhancing the evaluation system. Priority, he said, should be given to candidates with disaster management training or experience.

The chief minister instructed officials to prepare a new recruitment system as soon as possible, expressing confidence that the initiative would transform the Home Guards into a more skilled, capable and service-oriented force.

In the meeting, departmental officials informed that Home Guard services are currently being utilised across several sectors, including police administration, traffic regulation, educational institutions, healthcare, transport, mining, urban local bodies, Doordarshan, Akashvani, FCI and development authorities.

The force has also made significant contributions during the recent Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, election duties in other states and major events such as the upcoming Maha Kumbh-2025.

It was further highlighted that all departmental processes have now been fully digitised.

Key functions such as duty allocation, allowance disbursal, ex gratia and pension have been shifted online, while initiatives like the Home Guard Mitra App have significantly improved efficiency and transparency.

To enhance capacity building, a central training institute and 12 divisional training centres are operational, providing both basic and advanced training to more than 15,000 volunteers every year.

“With the implementation of the new recruitment system, the Uttar Pradesh Home Guard force will emerge more professional, disciplined and fully dedicated to public service,” the chief minister said.