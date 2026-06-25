UP CM orders audit of buses: Wiring, exits to safety hammers under check

Following the fire tragedy at a coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj area that killed 15 people, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered an intensive statewide inspection of buses, making fire safety equipment a key condition for vehicle fitness certification in an effort to strengthen passenger safety and prevent similar incidents.

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The Uttar Pradesh Transport Department has launched a 30-day statewide inspection drive to check fire safety arrangements in buses after the recent fire tragedy, with officials directed to deny fitness certificates to vehicles lacking functional fire extinguishers or carrying expired equipment.

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The special campaign, ordered by transport commissioner Ashutosh Niranjan, began on June 25 and will continue until July 23. It will cover sleeper buses, school buses, stage carriage buses and contract carriage buses across the state.

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According to the Transport Department's order, the Lucknow fire incident has once again underlined the importance of effective fire safety equipment in protecting lives during emergencies. In response, all Regional Transport Officers and Assistant Regional Transport Officers have been instructed to carry out intensive inspections to verify both the availability and working condition of fire extinguishers.

During vehicle fitness inspections, officials will check whether fire extinguishers are installed properly, have the required capacity, remain within their validity period and are fully functional. They have also been directed to ensure that the extinguishers have been serviced or refilled within the prescribed period.

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The department has made compliance mandatory for obtaining a fitness certificate. Vehicles found without fire extinguishers, carrying expired equipment or using non-functional extinguishers will not be granted fitness certificates until the shortcomings are rectified. The order also directs enforcement authorities to initiate necessary action against such vehicles.

As part of the drive, enforcement teams will conduct inspections at bus stations, major highways, toll plazas, district borders and other identified locations across the state.

The inspections will go beyond checking fire extinguishers. In sleeper buses, officials will also examine emergency exits, safety hammers, electrical wiring and other safety equipment. School buses will be checked for compliance with all prescribed safety norms, including the mandatory availability of fire extinguishers.

The transport department has also asked vehicle owners, bus operators, transport companies and school administrations to remain vigilant about fire safety by ensuring regular maintenance, timely servicing and periodic inspection of fire extinguishers.

All Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) and Assistant Regional Transport Officers (ARTOs) have been directed to submit detailed reports to the Transport Headquarters on the inspections carried out and enforcement action taken during the campaign, which will conclude on July 23.