DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Uttar Pradesh / UP CM reviews tubewell renovation; urges better irrigation, water conservation

UP CM reviews tubewell renovation; urges better irrigation, water conservation

Focusing on the Terai region, he instructed officials to de-silt and revive reserve channels to expand irrigation coverage and said that the extracted silt should be used for embankment strengthening and erosion control

article_Author
PTI
Lucknow, Updated At : 11:16 PM Oct 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo credit: Facebook/UPCMO
Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday reviewed the renovation and modernisation of government tubewells, stressing that providing better irrigation facilities to farmers remains the government's top priority.

Advertisement

He directed the adoption of scientific methods to prevent wastage of water drawn from tubewells and called for effective conservation measures, particularly during the monsoon season, to help recharge groundwater and improve conditions in dark zone areas.

Advertisement

Reviewing major irrigation projects, including the Saryu Canal National Project, Bansagar, and Madhya Ganga, Adityanath asked officials to identify and rectify shortcomings to ensure timely benefits for both rural and urban areas.

Advertisement

Focusing on the Terai region, he instructed officials to de-silt and revive reserve channels to expand irrigation coverage and said that the extracted silt should be used for embankment strengthening and erosion control.

Adityanath further said that the renovation and modernisation of tubewells should be carried out on a priority basis, keeping in mind the irrigation needs of farmers. These efforts, he highlighted, will enhance irrigation capacity, reduce farmers' costs, and provide them with access to modern, technology-based facilities.

Advertisement

The chief minister emphasised that there should be no compromise on quality and transparency in the renovation and modernisation works, the statement said.

He said that initiatives such as tubewell modernisation and water conservation will lead to higher agricultural productivity and a steady increase in farmers' incomes in the coming years.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts