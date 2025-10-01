DT
Home / Uttar Pradesh / UP CM sends cancer patient for treatment after mother's plea

UP CM sends cancer patient for treatment after mother's plea

The CM said the government recognises service to the public to be akin to "service to God" and works to bring happiness to every resident of the state

PTI
Lucknow, Updated At : 07:11 PM Oct 01, 2025 IST
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during 'Janata Darshan' programme, in Lucknow, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday arranged for a cancer patient to be immediately sent to a hospital after hearing his distressed mother's plea at a public grievance hearing on Monday.

According to an official statement, the 64-year-old woman from Kanpur's Raipurwa spoke to a the chief minister 'Janata Darshan' programme and said, "Maharaj, our young son has cancer. We are poor and cannot afford treatment. We do not even have an Ayushman card. Please save my son's life and provide some financial help for his treatment."         Adityanath instructed that her son be promptly sent to the Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute here via ambulance for treatment.

The statement said the patient was directly taken from the venue to the hospital, where his examination began.

The chief minister held his 'Janata Darshan' programme on Monday morning, where, according to the statement, over 50 citizens from across the state met him. He interacted with each individual, received their petitions, and instructed officials to provide immediate and appropriate relief.

The CM said the government recognises service to the public to be akin to "service to God" and works to bring happiness to every resident of the state.

Any citizen who approaches the government, personally, through representatives, or via any other channel, seeking help for treatment receives assistance, he added.

During the public grievance hearing, other citizens raised issues related to illegal construction, cyber fraud, financial assistance for medical treatment, and administrative matters including police, revenue, and electricity, which were noted, it added. PTI

