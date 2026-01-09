UP cops arrest doctor accused of sexual exploitation, love jihad; college recommends his dismissal

Police on Friday arrested the absconding junior resident doctor of the King George’s Medical University who has been accused of sexual exploitation, religious conversion and ‘love jihad’ by a fellow doctor, while the institute recommended his dismissal.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishwajeet Shrivastav said the accused was arrested in Lucknow in the evening. His parents were arrested on January 5, he added.

Advertisement

The medical university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof Sonia Nityanand, on Friday said the accused junior resident Dr Ramizuddin Naik, alias Ramiz Malik, was suspended on December 22, and barred from entering the campus. “He will not be a part of the university at any cost,” she asserted.

Advertisement

Her remarks, however, did not quell protests by right-wing organisations as their supporters forced their way into the vice-chancellor’s office on Friday and raised slogans, accusing the university administration of being lax in taking action.

Police said the protesters attempted to damage doors and windows and raised slogans against the vice-chancellor. Officials said Nityanand left the office following the commotion.

Advertisement

The incident disrupted interviews for the recruitment of doctors, forcing staffers, experts and aspirants to leave the premises.

The King George’s Medical University’s (KGMU’s) seven-member internal committee, constituted to probe the allegations against the junior resident, has found all charges levelled by the complainant to be true and submitted its report to the state government, Nityanand told reporters on Friday.

Based on the report, the KGMU administration has sent a proposal to the Directorate General of Medical Education for the doctor’s removal. The Directorate General of Medical Education is expected to write to the National Medical Commission for cancellation of his junior residency admission, the vice-chancellor said.

According to officials, the accused appeared before the committee only once and claimed that his relationship with the complainant was consensual. He also denied being married.

However, the committee concluded that the allegations were substantiated based on statements of the complainant, doctors, staff members and documentary evidence, they said.

During the protest by right-wing groups, some members of the KGMU’s internal committee were allegedly stopped by protesters, prompting police from Thakurganj and Chowk police stations to rush to the campus.

The protesters dispersed after police intervention, officials said.

Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission vice-chairperson Aparna Yadav also reached the campus after receiving information about the commotion and accused the KGMU administration of failing to respond adequately to the complaint and raised questions over its handling of the case.

“The victim had informed senior officials about the alleged exploitation, but no action was taken. Efforts are being made to shield the accused,” she alleged.

Yadav also questioned the internal committee’s report, alleging that “witnesses were being pressured to change their statements,” and demanded an impartial probe.

Police had issued a non-bailable warrant against the accused doctor and had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to his arrest.

According to the police, a notice of property attachment had been pasted at his residence with the condition that attachment proceedings would be initiated if he failed to surrender.

The complainant, a woman resident doctor, has accused Dr Ramizuddin Naik of concealing his marriage, sexually exploiting her on the pretext of marriage, forcing her to undergo an abortion, threatening her and pressuring her to convert.

A case on charges of rape, criminal intimidation and under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, was registered on December 22, police said.