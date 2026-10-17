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Home / Uttar Pradesh / UP court fines Bhojpuri actor Rs 3,000 for missing hearing in wife's maintenance case

UP court fines Bhojpuri actor Rs 3,000 for missing hearing in wife's maintenance case

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PTI
Ballia, Updated At : 09:03 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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The court imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 and fixed November 12 as the next date of hearing. iStock photo
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A family court in Ballia on Saturday imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on Bhojpuri actor and BJP MLC in Bihar, Pawan Singh, for failing to appear for a hearing in a maintenance case filed by his wife, Jyoti Singh, his lawyer said.

Pawan Singh's lawyer, Harivansh Singh, told PTI that the hearing was scheduled before Additional Principal Judge Kamalapati Prajapati at the family court.

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He said Pawan Singh could not appear in court as his mother, Pratima Devi, was unwell. A medical certificate issued by her doctor and an application seeking mediation were submitted to the court on his behalf, the lawyer said.

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The court imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 and fixed November 12 as the next date of hearing.

Jyoti Singh, who appeared in court along with her lawyer, accused her husband of making a mockery of the judicial process by using his influence.

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"The case was filed four years ago. There is a limit to one's patience. My life has been ruined," she told reporters.

Jyoti Singh filed the maintenance petition in the family court on April 22, 2022. The couple married on March 6, 2018.

Pawan Singh had appeared before the court on November 5, 2022, following a notice. The court had also imposed fines of Rs 1,000 on him for missing hearings on September 9 and October 5, according to the information provided.

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