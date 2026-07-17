A domestic help’s daughter in Lucknow, who lost her father in childhood as her family could not afford timely medical treatment, has cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), turning personal tragedy into the inspiration to pursue a career in medicine.

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Neelu, a resident of a village in the Gomti Nagar area here, lost her father when she was in Class 8.

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“My father died because we couldn’t afford proper medical treatment. That loss changed my life forever. I decided that I wanted to become a doctor so that no family has to lose a loved one simply because they are poor,” she said.

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Neelu began her education at Prerna Girls School, run by Study Hall Education Foundation (SHEF) for girls from marginalised communities, and later earned a scholarship to Study Hall School for Classes 11 and 12.

She scored 94 per cent in the CBSE Class 12 examinations this year while simultaneously preparing for NEET.

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Neelu has also been awarded a scholarship that will cover her tuition and related educational expenses as she pursues her ambition of becoming a cardiologist.

Her mother, the family’s sole earning member, works as a hospital attendant and domestic help. Despite pressure from relatives and members of the community to discontinue her daughters’ education and arrange their marriages, she continued to support Neelu’s studies.

“My teachers at the school made me believe that education can transform our lives, no matter where we come from. My success is the greatest gift I can give back to my school and family. I hope my journey inspires more students to dream bigger and become changemakers,” Neelu said.

SHEF Founder and CEO Urvashi Sahni said Neelu’s success demonstrated the transformative impact of quality education and opportunity.

Study Hall School Principal Meenakshi Bahadur described her as an exceptionally hardworking student.