UP election 2027: BJP to kick off early mobilisation, focus first on weak pockets

The BJP is set to begin an early, statewide mobilisation in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly election, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president Nitin Nabin expected to lead programmes at different organisational levels.

The strategy, finalised at the party’s recent State Working Committee meeting, prioritises constituencies and districts where BJP underperformed in the 2022 Assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Stronger urban seats are expected to be taken up later.

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PM Modi is likely to address rallies across the state’s 18 divisions, while Shah and Nabin will focus on the party’s 98 organisational districts. The exercise is expected to gather pace after November 20, with district and Assembly-level functionaries asked to prepare lists and identify areas requiring greater organisational attention.

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BJP has also begun strengthening its booth machinery. The party has completed verification of its 1,918 mandals and about 1.77 lakh booths in the state and is now seeking greater engagement between booth-level workers and voters.

The emphasis on weak pockets reflects the party’s assessment of the setbacks it suffered in the 2022 Assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Samajwadi Party had a stronger showing in a number of constituencies in 2024, prompting BJP to focus on areas where its earlier electoral advantage has narrowed.

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The campaign is also expected to address political narratives around the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and concerns among sections of the party’s traditional support base that surfaced during recent Legislative Council election.

The exercise could have significance beyond the 2027 Assembly election. BJP has already linked a third consecutive government in Uttar Pradesh to its larger objective for the 2029 Lok Sabha election. The party’s decision to begin with booth-level recovery in areas where it lost ground suggests that it is using the Assembly campaign to map its electoral weaknesses well before the next Lok Sabha contest.

Shah has also announced that a BJP government in Uttar Pradesh would implement the Uniform Civil Code, giving the party a potential major policy plank for the 2027 campaign.