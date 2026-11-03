DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Uttar Pradesh / UP election 2027: BJP to kick off early mobilisation, focus first on weak pockets

UP election 2027: BJP to kick off early mobilisation, focus first on weak pockets

PM Modi is likely to address rallies across the state’s 18 divisions, while Shah and Nabin will focus on the party’s 98 organisational districts

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:14 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation: File
Advertisement

The BJP is set to begin an early, statewide mobilisation in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly election, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president Nitin Nabin expected to lead programmes at different organisational levels.

The strategy, finalised at the party’s recent State Working Committee meeting, prioritises constituencies and districts where BJP underperformed in the 2022 Assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Stronger urban seats are expected to be taken up later.

Advertisement

PM Modi is likely to address rallies across the state’s 18 divisions, while Shah and Nabin will focus on the party’s 98 organisational districts. The exercise is expected to gather pace after November 20, with district and Assembly-level functionaries asked to prepare lists and identify areas requiring greater organisational attention.

Advertisement

BJP has also begun strengthening its booth machinery. The party has completed verification of its 1,918 mandals and about 1.77 lakh booths in the state and is now seeking greater engagement between booth-level workers and voters.

The emphasis on weak pockets reflects the party’s assessment of the setbacks it suffered in the 2022 Assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Samajwadi Party had a stronger showing in a number of constituencies in 2024, prompting BJP to focus on areas where its earlier electoral advantage has narrowed.

Advertisement

The campaign is also expected to address political narratives around the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and concerns among sections of the party’s traditional support base that surfaced during recent Legislative Council election.

The exercise could have significance beyond the 2027 Assembly election. BJP has already linked a third consecutive government in Uttar Pradesh to its larger objective for the 2029 Lok Sabha election. The party’s decision to begin with booth-level recovery in areas where it lost ground suggests that it is using the Assembly campaign to map its electoral weaknesses well before the next Lok Sabha contest.

Shah has also announced that a BJP government in Uttar Pradesh would implement the Uniform Civil Code, giving the party a potential major policy plank for the 2027 campaign.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts