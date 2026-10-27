Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa on Tuesday apologised for his office’s “sarcastic” response to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on social media over allegations of caste bias following an erroneous voter slip entry.

In a post on X, he said the language and tone of the post did not conform to the standards of communication expected from the poll body.

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The UP CEO said the outrage generated by the social media post had been “duly noted” and assured that future communication would be polite and formal.

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“We sincerely apologise to those who are surprised and upset by this. From now on, our communication will be polite and formal,” the post added.

“The language, tone, and sharp nature of the comments in the quoted post of this handle are not in line with the nature of communication expected from this official handle. The genuine outrage generated by the comments in the post has been duly noted,” the UP CEO said in a post on X.

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The development came a day after Sanjay Singh questioned Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over an erroneous entry in a voter slip in which “Ramhit Yadav” became “Ram ne Yadav ko Maara”.

In a post on X in Hindi, Singh said, “Gyanesh Kumar ji, why did Ram hit only a Yadav? Why did Ram not hit any Singh, Pathak, Asthana, Sharma, Rai or Bisht? Is your computer casteist? Are you running the agenda of any political party?”

In a sarcastic reply to Singh, the UP CEO’s official X handle said that had the entry suggested that Ram had hit a member of a minority community, the authorities would have faced allegations of communalism as well.

“A strange name, ‘Ram ne Sharma ko Maara’, is also present in the voter list of the recent legislative council elections. Computers/software are not casteist,” the UP CEO said.

“We accept that an error was made, but fortunately, even while making the error, no caste discrimination took place. Thank God that Ram did not hit a minority. Otherwise, besides being accused of casteism, we would have also faced allegations of communalism,” it added.

The exchange comes days after instances of erroneous entries in electoral records were flagged, raising questions over the computer software used to prepare voter lists.

Later, UP CEO Navdeep Rinwa said in another post on X that some “bizarre-looking names” had appeared in the voter list during the recently held legislative council elections. He added that the reasons behind such errors were being examined and appropriate action was being taken to prevent their recurrence.