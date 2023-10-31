Former UP MP's son dies after being denied admission at Lucknow PGI due to unavailability of bed

IANS

Lucknow, October 31

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday ordered a probe into the death of the son of former MP Bhairon Prasad Mishra at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here.

Prashant Mishra was brought to the PGI on Saturday night from Banda district but denied admission apparently due to unavailability of a bed in the emergency ward by the duty officer.

Prashant, who was suffering from a kidney ailment, died an hour later.

Angered by the death of his son and the refusal to admit him, Mishra sat on a dharna in the emergency ward itself.

PGI Director Prof RK Dhiman and CMS Sanjay Dhiraj arrived at the scene at 4 am on Sunday and assured action.

The doctor concerned, who was found guilty in the prima facie investigation, is being relieved from the institute.

Meanwhile, the PGI director has ordered an inquiry and a committee has been formed by the PGI administration to investigate the matter. He has also sought a complete list of patients who were admitted to the emergency on Saturday night.

