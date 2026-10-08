DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Uttar Pradesh / UP family drives 80 km after tea-breakfast stop before realising they left 8-year-old son at Himachal dhaba

UP family drives 80 km after tea-breakfast stop before realising they left 8-year-old son at Himachal dhaba

The family from Uttar Pradesh had stopped at a dhaba in the Dhusara area of Amb in Una district while visiting Shaktipeeths in Himachal Pradesh

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:14 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Using its registration number, the police contacted the vehicle owner and then reached the driver by phone.
Advertisement

What was supposed to be a routine tea-and-breakfast stop during a family pilgrimage to Himachal Pradesh turned into an anxious wait for an eight-year-old boy after his family drove away without him.

The family from Uttar Pradesh had stopped at a dhaba in the Dhusara area of Amb in Una district while visiting Shaktipeeths in Himachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

After the break, they boarded their Tempo Traveller and continued their journey, apparently unaware that the boy was still at the dhaba.

Advertisement

Local residents noticed the child sitting alone. When the family did not return and the boy began crying, they informed the police.

The police reached the spot and took the child into their care. The immediate challenge was to trace the vehicle in which his family had travelled.

Advertisement

Officials checked CCTV footage from Amb Chowk and other nearby locations and tracked vehicles that had left the dhaba. The footage helped them identify the Tempo Traveller.

Using its registration number, the police contacted the vehicle owner and then reached the driver by phone. The family was informed that the child had been left behind at the dhaba.

It was only then that the family realised their mistake. By that time, they had travelled around 80 km. They turned back and returned to collect the boy.

Vishal Thakur, a local resident who was present at the spot, said the family had stopped for tea and breakfast before leaving in the Tempo Traveller.

“Their child was left behind. When we saw him crying, we informed the police. They reached the spot and contacted his family,” he said.

Amb DSP Anil Patiyal said the boy was safely handed over to his parents after the necessary paperwork and legal formalities were completed.

“Using the vehicle number, police first contacted the owner and then spoke to the driver over the phone. The family was informed that their child had been left at the dhaba. They then realised their mistake and returned to take him,” Patiyal said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts