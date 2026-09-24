UP family mourns loss of son killed in attack on ship off Oman

The 23-year-old seafarer killed in a missile attack on a commercial ship near the Strait of Hormuz off Oman's eastern coast was from UP's Deoria district.

His death has left his family and village in mourning.

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Suraj Yadav, a resident of Karmanjipur Ahirwati Tola village under the Gauri Bazaar police station, had travelled to Oman on August 19 through a Mumbai-based company to work aboard a commercial vessel, his uncle Awadhesh Yadav said.

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The ship was travelling from Oman to Bahrain when Suraj, a wiper, last spoke to his family. He had told them that the vessel would return to Oman after loading cargo.

The Indian Embassy in Oman on X said the merchant vessel, MV Cape Dao, came under attack while transiting towards India on Wednesday.

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Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said all surviving crew members, including the 19 Indian nationals, have been safely evacuated by the Royal Navy of Oman and are currently ashore.

"The government will ensure that the mortal remains of Suraj Yadav are brought home with full dignity, and every possible support is extended to his next of kin," Sonowal said on X.

Suraj's mother, Pushpa Devi, has been inconsolable since receiving the news, his uncle said.

His father, who works in Kuwait and had gone there about three months ago, has left for home.

Suraj was the eldest of four brothers and was unmarried. His three younger brothers -- Sunny, a Class 10 student; Sahil, a Class 9 student; and Sameer, a Class 6 student -- live with their mother and grandfather in the village.

On Thursday, relatives, neighbours and villagers gathered at the family home to mourn Suraj's death.

Ramesh Chandra Yadav, a neighbour, said Suraj was a bright student who had cleared the written examination and interview for a Merchant Navy job and had joined only on August 19.

"We heard on Wednesday afternoon that the ship was in the Hormuz area and that it had been hit by a missile and the boy was injured. Later, we were told that he had died," Ramesh said, breaking down while speaking to PTI Video.

Awadhesh said Suraj had studied up to Class 12 while staying with him in Gauri Bazaar.

"I urge the government to take comprehensive measures to protect Indians working on ships in conflict-prone waters, because another such incident had recently occurred in the region and now this has happened," he said.