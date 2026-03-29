icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Uttar Pradesh / UP: Father kills 12-yr-old daughter for 'stealing' candy from grocery store; arrested

UP: Father kills 12-yr-old daughter for 'stealing' candy from grocery store; arrested

Accused was enraged after a local shopkeeper complained to him that his daughter had stolen a packet of candy from his shop

article_Author
PTI
Bulandshahr, Updated At : 07:46 PM Mar 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly beating his 12-year-old daughter to death with a stick for "stealing" a packet of candy from a grocery store in UP's Bulandshahr, officials said.

Advertisement

According to police, a complaint was lodged at Ratanpur village on March 27 by the girl's mother, Aarti, who alleged that her husband, Pushpendra alias Pappu Sharma, beat their daughter with a stick, leading to her death.

Advertisement

According to police, Pushpendra was enraged after a local shopkeeper complained to him that his daughter had stolen a packet of candy from his shop.

Advertisement

Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR at the Narora police station and arrested Pushpendra on Sunday.

"The stick used in the crime has been recovered at the instance of the accused," SHO Ganga Prasad Arya said.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts