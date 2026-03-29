UP: Father kills 12-yr-old daughter for 'stealing' candy from grocery store; arrested

Police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly beating his 12-year-old daughter to death with a stick for "stealing" a packet of candy from a grocery store in UP's Bulandshahr, officials said.

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According to police, a complaint was lodged at Ratanpur village on March 27 by the girl's mother, Aarti, who alleged that her husband, Pushpendra alias Pappu Sharma, beat their daughter with a stick, leading to her death.

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According to police, Pushpendra was enraged after a local shopkeeper complained to him that his daughter had stolen a packet of candy from his shop.

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Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR at the Narora police station and arrested Pushpendra on Sunday.

"The stick used in the crime has been recovered at the instance of the accused," SHO Ganga Prasad Arya said.