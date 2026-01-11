UP: Five arrested for operating illegal slaughterhouse in Mathura

Five persons, including a woman, have been arrested in connection with an illegal slaughterhouse operating from a scrap warehouse compound in Mathura, police said on Sunday. The arrests followed the discovery of animal hides and remains buried in a 30 foot deep pit at the site.

Advertisement

Superintendent of Police City Rajeev Kumar Singh said the main accused, Ilyas, was arrested on Friday after locals allegedly caught him while fleeing on a motorcycle carrying meat. Two men and a woman were initially detained from the spot for questioning.

Advertisement

During interrogation, the detainees admitted their involvement in the illegal activity, following which they were formally arrested on Saturday and sent to jail. The accused have been identified as Ilyas, 50, Haji Islam, 60, his son Shahrukh, 19, Faizan, 19, and a woman accomplice.

Advertisement

Based on Shahrukh’s disclosure, police recovered four knives used for slaughter during the investigation.

Following the exposure of the alleged illegal slaughterhouse, intelligence agencies have begun scrutinising the records of those involved in the illegal meat trade, particularly individuals who have accumulated substantial wealth in a short span of time, police said.

Advertisement

A case has been registered against Ilyas and six others, including Haji Islam, Nadeem, Shahrukh, Bilal, Karman and Gulla, under relevant sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act and the Municipal Corporation Act at the Highway police station. Several accused are still absconding and efforts are underway to trace them.

The SP said that additional police forces have been deployed in the Mukund Vihar area as a precautionary measure in view of local tensions, adding that there is no immediate threat to law and order.

The discovery of animal remains triggered anger among residents, who allegedly set fire to three warehouses suspected of operating as illegal slaughterhouses. Police said samples of the recovered meat and animal remains have been sent to the Uttar Pradesh Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Veterinary University for testing.

The matter came to light on Friday when children playing in the area went near the warehouses to search for a cricket ball and noticed a foul smell. They alerted their families, who then informed local leaders of Hindu organisations. A case was subsequently registered based on a complaint filed by Neeraj Sharma.