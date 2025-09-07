DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Uttar Pradesh / UP girl, 11, raped by married man gives birth, child dies half an hour later 

UP girl, 11, raped by married man gives birth, child dies half an hour later 

The girl’s family discovered her pregnancy on Thursday after she complained of persistent stomach pain
article_Author
PTI
Bareilly (UP), Updated At : 09:03 AM Sep 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

An 11-year-old girl here, who had been subjected to repeated rape and blackmail, has given birth to a premature baby which died soon after, police said on Saturday.

Advertisement

The infant was born seven months into the pregnancy and died half an hour later, they said.

A police report has been filed against a 31-year-old man named Rashid, a father of two, who is accused of repeatedly raping the girl and blackmailing her to continue sexual relations. The accused was arrested on Saturday.

Advertisement

Nawabganj Station House Officer Arun Kumar Srivastava confirmed that an FIR has been registered against Rashid on Friday. A DNA sample has been taken from the baby to match with the accused.

According to the girl’s older brother, Rashid lured her to his house offering a fruit six to seven months ago, where he allegedly raped her.

Advertisement

He then threatened her that he would kill her family if she told anyone. He also made a video to blackmail her into having sexual relations with him multiple times.

The girl’s family discovered her pregnancy on Thursday after she complained of persistent stomach pain, leading them to get an ultrasound test at a government hospital, which revealed she was seven months pregnant.

The minor was brought to District Women’s Hospital where she delivered the child the same day.

The girl’s condition was critical due to blood loss and her young age but is said to be stable now. District Women’s Hospital CMS Dr Tribhuvan Prasad stated that her condition is improving.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts