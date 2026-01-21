DT
Home / Uttar Pradesh / UP governor’s official residence renamed Jan Bhavan

UP governor’s official residence renamed Jan Bhavan

This name change has been made in compliance with directives from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs

PTI
Lucknow, Updated At : 03:05 PM Jan 21, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Image via X/@GovernorofUp
The official residence of the Uttar Pradesh governor has been renamed Jan Bhavan, replacing its earlier name Raj Bhavan, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

The statement from Governor Anandiben Patel’s office mentioned that this name change has been made in compliance with directives from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the standardisation of nomenclature for official residences of governors.

“With immediate effect, the official residence of the governor of Uttar Pradesh, earlier known as Raj Bhavan, will be known and referred to as Raj Bhavan for all official and statutory purposes,” it added.

The decision takes effect immediately, the statement said.

